Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of UTZ opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

