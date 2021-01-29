USDx stablecoin (USDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01196043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00508394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008976 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002288 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.