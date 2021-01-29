Usca Ria LLC Sells 530 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.