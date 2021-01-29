Usca Ria LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

