Usca Ria LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,714,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

U opened at $154.18 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

