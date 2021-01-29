Usca Ria LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

