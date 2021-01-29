Usca Ria LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average of $267.21. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

