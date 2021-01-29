Usca Ria LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

