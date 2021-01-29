Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CFO Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

