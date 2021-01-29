Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL) Trading Up 11.7%

Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 359,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 104,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Uppersolution.Com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URSL)

UpperSolution.com, through its subsidiary, Analog Nest Technologies, Inc, creates and develops utility/entertainment apps for Android and iOS platforms. It offers an independent and unbiased mobile app that enables consumers to find the best cellular rate plan for their need and getting real-time notifications when a new cellular plan is available.

