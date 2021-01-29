Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 4,021,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.