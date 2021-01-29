Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $22.60 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.