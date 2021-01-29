UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 353,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $124,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

