United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Down 5.5%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $153.92 and last traded at $155.79. Approximately 561,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 392,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.85.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

