United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

