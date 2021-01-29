United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

NYSE:X traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 21,984,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,003,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

