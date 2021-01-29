United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $1.00. United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 3,110 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21.

About United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; beds; laminate and vinyl floorings; luxury vinyl tiles; rugs; and artificial grass. It also offers accessories, such as pillows, door bars, adhesives, grippers, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for carpets and laminates.

