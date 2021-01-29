United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.
UBSI traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 9,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,531. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.
UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.