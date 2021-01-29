UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut UniCredit from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.