Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) & Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Head-To-Head Review

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Grafton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 5.64% 7.58% 4.80% Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unicharm and Grafton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grafton Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicharm and Grafton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $6.55 billion 4.15 $424.28 million $0.14 65.36 Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Grafton Group.

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafton Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicharm beats Grafton Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction. This segment operates 505 branches primarily under the Selco, Buildbase, and Leyland SDM brands in the South East, Midlands, and North of England; the Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley, and Panelling Centre brands in the Republic of Ireland; and the MacBlair brand in Northern Ireland; and the Isero, Polvo, and Gunters en Meuser brands in the Netherlands. The company's Retailing segment engages in DIY retailing and home improvement business that supplies a range of products, including paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens. This segment operates 35 stores primarily under the Woodie's brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures silo-based mortar for use in a range of residential and commercial construction projects in England and Scotland; and plastic pipe systems in Dublin. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

