Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $106.36 million and $3.16 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00066487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00837492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.62 or 0.04101689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.