UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMBF stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 93,634 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

