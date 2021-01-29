UMA (UMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.77 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. UMA has a market cap of $579.27 million and $36.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $10.39 or 0.00029960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

