Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 478.6% from the December 31st total of 556,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE UGP opened at $4.24 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.