Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.34. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.