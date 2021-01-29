UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. UCB has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCBJY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

