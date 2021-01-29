UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.