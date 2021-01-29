UBS Group Begins Coverage on Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

