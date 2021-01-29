UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Plans $0.37 Annual Dividend

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.11 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.