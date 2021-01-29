UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Plans $0.37 Annual Dividend

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of UBS opened at $15.11 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
