Ubex Achieves Market Capitalization of $506,198.16 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ubex has a total market cap of $506,198.16 and approximately $152,386.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00384457 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

