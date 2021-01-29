U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.92. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 67,063 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.