U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $5.68. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 11,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

