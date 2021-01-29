U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Insider Purchases £9,120 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Sadie Morgan acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($11,915.34).
UAI stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.47. U and I Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.47).
About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L)
