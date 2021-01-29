U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Insider Purchases £9,120 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Sadie Morgan acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($11,915.34).

UAI stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.47. U and I Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.47).

Get U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) alerts:

About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.