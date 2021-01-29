Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Reduced by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $360.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $404.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.17.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.