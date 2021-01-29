Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

