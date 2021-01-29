Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.