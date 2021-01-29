Tudor Pickering Raises Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$51.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.00.

Shares of ENB opened at C$43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.28 billion and a PE ratio of 45.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,838,668.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

