Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) a C$9.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB lowered Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

CVE opened at C$7.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

