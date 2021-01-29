Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

TSGTY opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.84. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.