TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

