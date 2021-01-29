Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.27. 39,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.