Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $760.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,273. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

