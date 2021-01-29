Trust Asset Management LLC Has $738,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $120.77. The stock had a trading volume of 78,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

