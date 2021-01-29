Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $329.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

