Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.61. 42,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.