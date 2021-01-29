Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 3,016 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 82,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.36. 352,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.