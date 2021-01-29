Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $18.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.98. 29,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,681. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

