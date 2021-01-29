Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,790. The firm has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

