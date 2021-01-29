Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 378,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

