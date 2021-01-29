Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

