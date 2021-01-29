Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Polaris by 5,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

